Glen Doyle Bray, age 84, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away March 2, 2019, at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living. Glen was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Carter Nine, Oklahoma, to Ward and Ima (Biers) Bray. He was employed as a civilian for the United States Navy for more than 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.

In addition to his parents, Glen was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years, Carolyn L. Bray, son, Glenn D. Bray, Jr., and several sisters. He is survived by his sister, Louise Lockhart; son, Daniel Bray; grandson Taylor (Alysha) Bray; and two great-granddaughters.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

