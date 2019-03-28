Judy Bushy fell in love with the beauty of Creation surrounding the Klamath River and our Klamath neighbors when moving to Happy Camp with her husband, Dan, 48 years ago. She appreciates hearing of your organizations plans and activities to share with the community and you can call 493-2900 or email Klamathneighbors@yahoo.com

The sun has been shining more, and it brings happy thoughts! There is a little bunch of lovely yellow daffodils in the middle of our front yard. Never planted them, and don’t know how they got there, but they are bringing joy each spring! Bigfoot Corner has beautiful daffodils blooming as well. We can fondly remember these days with the winter storms coming this week, and hopefully they’ll return.

Sportsman’s Expo

Last weekend was the Sportsman’s Expo at the Golden Fair Grounds in Yreka. It was great to see Mitch Hokanson, originally from Happy Camp, and the huge log that he was going to carve in the chainsaw carving competition! He was kind enough to share photos of some of the wood carvings that had been made. Next year, we hope for good weather and plan to be there and see all of the activities, especially the dutch oven cooking.

Tuesday Veterans

Veteran’s Social happens at the Happy Camp Community Center at 10 a.m. Jim McMillan is back from the winter south and said things are really crazy down south. Makes us so grateful that we live up here at the top of California in State of Jefferson territory. Veterans, join the guys Tuesday mornings.

Playgroup for the Little Tykes

Abby Towers will be having a playgroup for the preschoolers on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. If you have younger children that fit into this preschool group, you’ll want to call the Happy Camp Community Center at 493-5117 for more information.

River Readers

River Readers now meets at the Partner’s Deli and Arcade on Tuesday morning. The book has been a bestseller for decades: “Gold Coast.” Not about our area, but the eastern coast where very snobbish rich people have mansions, and what happens when a mafia don moves into the neighborhood. We needed something with more laughs after reading the sad story of Syrian refugees fleeing their country with “Land of Permanent Goodbyes.” We are very grateful to our librarian, Vicki Phillips, who has ordered books so that everyone doesn’t have to buy them all.

Emergency Town Meeting

After telling you about the Neighborhood Watch meeting last week, I thought that was it. An emergency meeting was called on Thursday evening when Deputy Todd Gusaas came to address citizens and answer questions. Todd Gusaas has been patrolling in Happy Camp as well as Yreka for the past 18 months. Isn’t it amazing that some at the meeting mentioned not having met him as of yet! Perhaps you have to be on the wrong side of the law or victim in a crime to meet.

Besides stealing gas, entering homes to take prescriptions, wielding a knife to people parked in front of a local business, and watching out for counterfeit $100 bills concerned our town residents.

The community of Happy Camp was frustrated at having little coverage by law enforcement, especially from late at night until morning. The proposal was that Forest Service Law Enforcement, the California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Deputy be scheduled at alternating times, especially the hours at night when there is more illegal activity.

Mark suggested one non-violent way to influence some of the vandalism and petty crimes to be stopped was shunning. If those committing these offenses were not allowed to rent a place by landlords, eat or be in town, they may move elsewhere. It’s sort of a “tough love” tactic, he said.

The most frequent questions seemed to deal with what a citizen or homeowner could do if someone enters their home. What if a person is asked to get off your property and won’t leave? Can you use mace to protect yourself? How helpful are motion lights and cameras? Deputy Gasaas said that you may use reasonable means to protect yourself in a threatening situation and reasonably detain someone for law enforcement. It is the Neighborhood Watch policy not to get involved with suspicious activity but instead to be eyes and ears to call and report.

There was a good turnout for this meeting, many more than we’ve seen at the monthly Neighborhood Watch meeting, which shows there is a great deal of community concern on this. The question was, why don’t these concerned citizens come to the Neighborhood Watch meetings the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.?

Volunteers who will keep their eyes open for suspicious activity are a vital part of the Neighborhood Watch program. It is important that there be someone in each neighborhood as a contact person, and inform the neighbors of developments and the Neighborhood Watch of specific needs. Please designate someone in your neighborhood to attend the meeting the second Monday of each month.

Of course, not all can attend, but if you would like to contribute to the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch, send your check to Post Office Box 573, Happy Camp, CA 96039. Funds go for assisting with patrolling, and cameras which have been effective.