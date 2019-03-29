PG&E Senior Government Relations Representative Richard Hadley did note that the utility company has little infrastructure in Siskiyou County. Its assets include a small service area in the southeastern corner of the county and the McCloud Reservoir, thus some areas of the county will be impacted by PG&E’s wildfire safety program.

Representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric made a presentation to the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program which the company is implementing in response the many devastating wildfires California experienced in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E Senior Government Relations Representative Richard Hadley did note that the utility company has little infrastructure in Siskiyou County. Its assets include a small service area in the southeastern corner of the county and the McCloud Reservoir, thus some areas of the county will be impacted by PG&E’s wildfire safety program.

The Community Wildfire Safety Program is made up of three categories: real-time monitoring and intelligence, new and enhanced safety measures, and system hardening and resiliency.

The company will be expanding its network of weather stations and supporting the installation of new high-definition cameras in high fire-threat areas. Hadley noted that the fire season in California is now approximately 80 days longer than it was 10 years ago.

Perhaps the most dramatic step PG&E is taking to reduce wildfire danger is turning off electric power for safety as a last resort when extreme fire danger conditions are forecasted. This step is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

No single factor will lead to a PSPS, PG&E states, but some factors that may lead the decision are the declaration of a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service, humidity levels of 20 percent and below, forecasted sustained winds above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of 45 mph, and the condition of dry fuels on the ground.

Referring to the factors that influence a PSPS, District 5 Supervisor Ray Haupt said, “It’s not inconceivable to have four to six weeks of [those conditions] locally and we can’t go without power for four to six weeks ... Power is the only thing my constituents can use to get away from the suffocating smoke.”

Electric lines that are most likely to be considered for a safety shutoff are those that pass through an area classified as being at elevated or extreme risk for wildfire by the California Public Utilities Commission. Elevated fire-threat areas are known as “Tier 2” and extreme fire-threat areas as “Tier 3.”

Siskiyou County does have an area classified as Tier 3, starting at the northern edge of Mount Shasta and continuing through Weed.

In the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E suggests that its customers be prepared for multiple-day outages.

PG&E asserts that it will only restore power when it is absolutely safe to do so. After the extreme weather event has passed, crews will visually inspect every mile of lines to detect potential weather-related damage to lines, poles and towers. The inspections are conducted by vehicle, foot and air.

Next, areas where damage is found will be isolated so other parts of the system can be restored. Crews will work safely and efficiently to make repairs. Once it is safe to energize, PG&E explains, a call will be made to the PG&E Control Center to complete the energization process. After power is restored to customers, customers will be notified.

PG&E says it is reaching out to customers and communities about wildfire safety and steps they can take to prepare. The representatives’ meeting with the board of supervisors on Tuesday is one of approximately 300 similar meetings the company is conducting.