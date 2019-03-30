Senior Kole Riccomini was named SCL MVP. He made the all-league team along with his twin brother Kaden and senior teammates Kody Bauman and Nolan Johnson.

Shasta Cascade League champion Mount Shasta Bears raked in the accolades with the MVP award, Coach of the Year, four all-league honors and one honorable mention in the course of a historic season that ended with a second place finish in the state championship.

Senior Kole Riccomini was named SCL MVP. He made the all-league team along with his twin brother Kaden and senior teammates Kody Bauman and Nolan Johnson.

Bears head coach Cliff Blakely was chosen as Coach of the Year for the fifth time in seven seasons and senior Tristan Ellerbe made honorable mention all-league.

The Riccominis both finished their careers with more than 1,000 points to become the highest scoring pair of teammates and brothers in section history.

Kaden is the second all-time section scorer and all-time leading scorer for Mount Shasta High School with 2,484 points.

Early in the season, Kaden beat Jerry Brown’s MSHS record of 1,820 points set between 1972 and 1975. He also surpassed Jason Parker of Gridley to become the number two scorer in Northern Section history. Parker set his record in 1998-2001.

The Northern Section’s all-time leading scorer is Matt Bryant of Westwood (1994-97) with 2,655 points.

Kole’s 1,262 points puts him on the record board right behind Kaden and Jerry Brown as MSHS’s third all time scorer.

Blakely said Kaden scored an average of 20.5 points per game, averaged 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.1 steals.

He called Kaden the best shooter on the team, “a team captain and a leader ... He’s a good student and a great kid” who doesn’t like to lose.

Kaden has signed to pitch for the UC Davis Aggies next year.

“He deserves everything he gets,” said Blakely of Kaden’s choice to pursue baseball. “He puts in the work and is determined to succeed in whatever he does.”

SCL MVP Kole, who has played at the varsity level for Blakely since his sophomore year, averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 steals, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game on the season. He was an 80 percent foul shooter and an “all around team player and team leader.”

“Our offense and defense started with him,” said Blakely.

Riccomini plans to play basketball next year but is still undecided as to where.

Bauman, who was able to electrify the crowd and his team dunking the basketball, averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game, said Blakely.

“He was a huge presence on defense and was capable of guarding shots” anywhere on the court, Blakely said, adding that Bauman is “loaded with talent and potential” and that he will “only get better.”

Johnson, who said he never imagined in his freshman or sophomore years that he would be a team captain on a state level varsity team, was one of the Bears’ best defenders, said Blakely. He averaged 5.8 points per game over the season and “understood his role and played it perfectly,” doing whatever was best for the team.

Blakely called Johnson a great teammate and a hard worker.

Ellerbe “was a spark for the team off the bench with his scoring ability and three point shooting,” Blakely said. He averaged 10.2 points per game for the Bears.

Blakely said senior Jett Snure was also in all league consideration but didn’t quite get the vote.

“I thought he was deserving, but then again, he played his best basketball in the playoffs,” Blakely said.

Although there was a miscommunication about the all league meeting, which Blakely attended over the phone while at Lake Siskiyou with his dog since he wasn’t informed beforehand, Blakely said he was pleased his team got the nods it did.

The Bears went a perfect 10-0 in SCL play, losing only to Klamath Union before falling to Foothill in a hard fought state championship game at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.