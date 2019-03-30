The entire cast and director Rosa Joshi are to be commended for making this a production full of heart and soul, as the words of Shakespeare come alive on stage.

The Forest of Arden comes alive in a whimsical, romantic rendition of “As You Like It,” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

The entire cast and director Rosa Joshi are to be commended for making this a production full of heart and soul, as the words of Shakespeare come alive on stage.

Having some of the characters changed from male to female in this production works well and adds another layer to the work. As Joshi said in the OSF playbill, these changes “led to new resonances and ideas about the world of the play, ideas that also connected to my initial impulse that the play was about a search for authenticity.”

“As You Like It” opens with the bitter and controlling Duke Frederick, (played with a perfect amount of menace Kevin Kenerly), having already exiled his older sister, Duke Senior, (Rachel Crowl.) Duke Senior flees with her supporters to the Forest of Arden, while her daughter Rosalind, (Jessica Ko), stays at court. She remains because she is the closest friend and cousin of Frederick’s daughter, Celia, (Kate Hurster.) There is a young man called Orlando de Boys, (Román Zaragoza) who at first sight, has fallen in love with Rosalind when he takes part in a wrestling match at the court. She feels the same way about him as well. He is forced to flee after being persecuted by his older brother, Oliver de Boys (well played by Shaun Taylor-Corbett.)

Eventually, the cruel Frederick becomes angry and banishes Rosalind from court. Celia and Rosalind leave together accompanied by the court fool, Touchstone, (Rex Young), with Rosalind disguised as a young man. The trio heads to the Forest of Arden.

Of course, they eventually meet Orlando again in the forest. So in love with Rosalind, he has put poems about her throughout the trees in the forest. However, he does not recognize Rosalind since she is disguised as a young man named Ganymede and tells Orlando that he will take Rosalind's place, so they can act out their relationship.

I will admit “As You Like It” has never been my favorite Shakespeare play. For some reason, it never truly connected with me. For instance, it always bothered me the way the Duke Frederick situation is resolved at the play's conclusion. The audience is told that he suddenly adopted a religious life and restored his sibling back to being a Duke. I always thought the resolution was way too tidy.

While it is still not my favorite play of the Bard, I liked his production and how well the romances in the play are done. This go-around of “As You Like It” makes the language clear and precise, with the actors elevating the entire production.

Ko and Zaragoza are wonderfully enchanting as Rosalind and Orlando, and make the romance between their characters shine. Both embrace the poetry of the language Shakespeare wrote and it's a joy to watch both performers as their characters play out this charming love affair.

Music plays a big part with Duke Senior and her court, with songs playing a key role in a number of scenes in the Forest of Arden. Crowl has a magnetic stage presence and is wonderful as Duke Senior. I love the musical interludes she has with the enchanting Michelle Mais as Amiens, a noblewoman attending to the Duke, as Crowl, Mais and the other cast members display their amazing skills as singers and musicians.

Hurster is excellent as the loyal Celia and perfectly conveys her loyalty to her cousin Rosalind. Her reactions to the myriad of things happening to her and her cousin are fun to watch.

Erica Sullivan does strong work here as Jaques, the melancholy noblewoman who is a member of Duke Senior's group, and is a delight in the way she brings this woefully forlorn character to life. Young is a hoot as Touchstone, and is adept at bringing out the humor and wit of this character to the forefront. Touchstone falls in love in the Forest of Arden with Aubrey, a country person charmingly played by Will Wilhelm, who is good as Le Beau, a lord attending Duke Frederick.

All in all, “As You Like It” is another well staged Shakespeare production at OSF and is certainly worth a look.

“As You Like It,” opened on Friday, March 8 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre in Ashland, Ore., and runs until Oct. 26. For more information on the play and to purchase tickets, go to www.osfashland.org.