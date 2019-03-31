The Shasta Cascade League recently announced its all-league basketball team, honoring two senior members of the Weed Cougars.

Named to the team was guard Xavia Martinez, Weed’s leading scorer with 18 points per game. He also averaged 8 rebounds and 4 assists a game.

Xavia will be playing in the Lion’s All-Star Game Sunday at Simpson College. He’ll be teaming up again with Mt. Shasta players Kody Bauman and Kole Riccomini in the contest.

The three South County stars played together in a Chico all-star game and led the North squad to a win.

Xavia’s coach Robert West thinks the trio may influence each other in their choice of community colleges to attend, but he has no idea of how Martinez is leaning.

Danny Formhals received honorable mention. He scored 10 points a game, hit sweet, high-arcing three-pointers, and pulled down 5 rebounds a game. But it was his tenacious defense that defined him.

He averaged three charges taken per game and was in the top three in the nation. Taking charges is an art that gets insufficient credit. Three times a game Danny established legal guarding position and allowed himself to be run over by his man.

Each resulting offensive foul was a turnover for the Cougar’s opponent and an extra possession for Weed.

West said that Formhals carries his unselfishness off the court. Danny coaches a fourth and fifth grade A.A.U. team and enjoys assisting his pastor father.

He’s not certain, but West suspects Formhals “is likely to end up at COS” so he can be near his family.

Martinez and Formhals played together two years and were instrumental in getting the Cougars to the playoffs both years.