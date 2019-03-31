The YHS Bioswales project was initiated by the Yreka Creek Committee of the non-profit Siskiyou Gardens and Parks Association, and funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service “Partners” program.

Sixty-five Yreka High School students in Christian Birch’s Natural Resource class recently participated in a Bioswales Planting Event, installing landscape elements designed to concentrate or remove debris and pollution from surface runoff water. Also participating were 15 community volunteers and AmeriCorps watershed stewards Holly Garber and Emily Bork, who co-led the event.

The YHS Bioswales project was initiated by the Yreka Creek Committee of the non-profit Siskiyou Gardens and Parks Association, and funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service “Partners” program. Key project partners include the YHS administration, Tom Hesseldenz & Associates/Ecological Landscape Architecture Services, and Mike Peters Construction. The project serves to improve health of the Yreka Creek watershed and its wetland habitats, as guided by the City of Yreka’s Yreka Creek Greenway Master Plan.

More than 200 native trees and shrubs were installed to provide wetlands plant/wildlife/pollinator habitats within the Yreka High School’s new Bioswales. The YHS bioswales keep Yreka Creek’s water habitats clear and clean from pollution, and they reduce unnatural peak flow pulses from hitting the creek through city stormwater pipes. They collect, filter and store three acres of polluted parking lot/rooftop floodwater runoff that was previously being dumped directly to Yreka Creek’s ocean-going fish habitats through city stormwater system pipes.

As if to celebrate the watershed improvements being made, resident rainbow trout were observed near the Yreka Creek Greenway’s Oberlin Trailhead.