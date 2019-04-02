The Sierra Sands Unified School District (SSUSD) received three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) last week through the support of the Kern County Sheriff Office (KCSO).

The state recently passed AB 2009 – requiring schools who offer any interscholastic athletic program to acquire at least one AED for each school within the school district to be available on campus. In order to meet this law, SSUSD will require at least 11 total units.

As a result of the new law, SSUSD reached out to Sheriff Youngblood in December to inquire about the possibility of any assistance. Youngblood immediately responded and noted that they would network with community partnerships to assist with the AED program.

KCSO Reserve Deputy Burton, who is a First Aid/CPR Instructor for the Training Section, worked in collaboration with SSUSD, Brian Hartley of BoundTree Medical, and Cardiac Science Representative Rob Hoadley.



As a result of this community partnership, SSUSD received enough donations from these private companies to purchase three additional AEDs and are that much closer to meeting their goal.