The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presents the final concert of its 2018-2019 season on Friday, April 12, 2019, with chamber music performed by the Felici Piano Trio. The concert will include music by Joan Tower, Big Sky for Piano Trio; Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Major, Opus 58; and Antonín Dvořák, Piano Trio in F Minor, Opus 65.

The concert will take place at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Avenue, Ridgecrest, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25/general, $20/senior, and $5/students and active duty military) are available at Red Rock Books, the Maturango Museum, and at the door. For more information, visit the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society website, www.rcchambermusic.org, or call Karen Haden, 760-371-5936.

As they have over the past 10 years, the Felici Piano Trio members will be in Ridgecrest adjudicating students of the High Desert Music Teachers Association (HDMTA). The HDMTA is an organization of private music teachers in the Indian Wells Valley that each year sponsors concerts and recitals, both solo and ensemble, for their students. The Spring Honor Recital requires students to be adjudicated or screened to assure the students are at a high level of performance. HDMTA teachers are honored to have these wonderful musicians adjudicate and coach our local students.

The Felici Piano Trio is the musical home of pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, violinist Rebecca Hang, and cellist Brian Schuldt. Felici has distinguished itself as a unique presence on the national music scene since coming to Mammoth Lakes in 1998 as a participant in Chamber Music America’s Rural Residencies Program. Felici members have been awarded prizes in the Los Angeles Liszt, Yellow Springs, and Osaka music competitions. Felici members have performed more than 350 critically acclaimed concerts in Europe, South America, and the U.S. Don’t miss this performance of the local long-time favorite Felici Piano Trio.