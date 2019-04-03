There have been 314 cases of measles reported in 15 states between January and March 2019. The states that have reported cases are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington. There are currently 16 confirmed cases in California. Of those, 6 cases are in the north state. The majority of confirmed cases have been among unvaccinated or under vaccinated people.

The Siskiyou County Public Health Department is warning residents to be aware that measles have been confirmed in 15 states, including in nearby Shasta County, and to be on alert for symptoms.

There have been 314 cases of measles reported in 15 states between January and March 2019. The states that have reported cases are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington. There are currently 16 confirmed cases in California. Of those, 6 cases are in the north state. The majority of confirmed cases have been among unvaccinated or under vaccinated people.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness. The disease spreads through airborne transmission of infectious particles from the cough or sneeze of an infected person. Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash. The rash typically appears first on the face, along the hairline, and behind the ears then affects the rest of the body. Infected persons are contagious during an eight day period – four days prior to onset of rash and symptoms to four days after rash appearance. After an infected person leaves a location, the virus remains viable for up to 2 hours on surfaces and in the air.

Measles can cause severe health complications including pneumonia, encephalitis and death. Six to ten percent of the people who contract the disease will get an ear infection, diarrhea or even pneumonia. One out of 1,000 people with measles will develop inflammation of the brain, and about two out of 1,000 will die. Infants, pregnant women and persons with impaired immune systems are more susceptible to complications from measles. If you think you might have measles, contact your physician before you go to the clinic or emergency room.

Measles is a vaccine preventable disease; CDC’s recommendation is for children to receive their first MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age with a second dose at 4-6 years of age. Before international travel, infants 6-11 months need 1 dose of MMR vaccine and children 12 months and older need 2 doses. Teens and adults who do not have evidence of immunity against measles need 2 doses of MMR vaccine. If you have not been vaccinated, are unsure of your vaccination status, have only had one MMR vaccination or would like to be vaccinated, contact your physician, pharmacy or Public Health to schedule your next vaccination.

For more information about measles, visit cdc.gov/measles/. The website provides useful links to frequently asked questions about measles, including signs and symptoms and what to do if you suspect you have them.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Public Health at (530) 841-2134.