In just two weeks, the city should know the results of the recreational facilities assessment district vote. This didn’t stop the city’s Parks, Recreation and Quality of Life committee from discussing possible funding plans and other aspects related to refurbishing Pinney Pool – despite the fact that the city promised in voter material that if the district passes, renovating Pinney Pool and finishing the Senior Center will be the first projects on the list.

The committee consists of Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens, Councilman Scott Hayman, Planning Commissioner Jessica Roberts DeHaan (who was absent) and Planning Commissioner Derrick Mackey. Also in attendance were Director of Parks and Recreation Jason Patin and Reporting Secretary Nerissa Wegener.

The Quality of Life Committee spent nearly an hour tackling the pool topic at its well-attended meeting Tuesday. No firm conclusions were reached, partly because the situation is liable to change in two weeks.

“If we don’t have funding to do anything, why waste time and money in the process,” said Patin.

Stephens said that “there is extra TAB [tax allocation bond] money still.” Stephens later added that between community fundraising efforts and other funds, there may be $400,000 or $500,000 to put toward the project.

The committee decided, however, to continue to research pool costs to aid in making decisions in the future. One possibility mentioned by both Patin and Stephens was hiring a company such as Counsilman-Hunsaker, the same consultant who has advised the IWV Economic Development Corporation on the possibilities of building a new Aquatic Center in the area.

Stephens said the point of the agenda item was to run down ideas for refurbishing the pool if the assessment passes or if it doesn’t pass.

The first topic was whether or not to consider moving the location of the pool.

Hayman asked whether rebuilding the pool in the same location was a good idea.

“There’s just nowhere to grow over there . . . it’s not an ideal place,” he said. “There may be a hole in the ground, but if you have to tear it all out and start from scratch . . .”

Hayman added that several people have suggested to him to consider moving the pool location.

Chuck Roulund Jr. suggested it was possible the city could get a “brand new pool for the price it’s going to cost to dig that thing.”

He also said that the pool study which quoted a $3 million price tag to repair the pool could not be relied upon for an accurate estimate.

In response to a question, Stephens said that the city attorney has already established that the city would have to do the pool repair as a prevailing wage project.

The group discussed various ways to get a study on pool options for a cost basis, but did not decide on one.

“Even though by the time we meet again next month we will find out about the assessment, we still need to start chugging forward on getting numbers,” Stephens said.

Meanwhile, the need for a local pool becomes more pronounced as Immanuel Christian High School and Burroughs High School both have swim teams but no pools.

The recreational facilities assessment district vote will be counted after a public hearing on the topic during the Ridgecrest City Council meeting April 17.