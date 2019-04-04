Jessica Matthews, a local of Mount Shasta, will address all of the recommended stages of planning and implementation, as it relates to our specific bioregion. Whether you live deep in the forest or within city limits, this workshop is for you.

Spring Hill Nursery and Gardens will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, April 13. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to discuss the art and necessity of Firescaping.

With urgent attention to this very “hot topic,” we have invited the Mt. Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center to present essential information on keeping your properties landscaping balanced with wildfire compatibility.

Jessica Matthews, a local of Mount Shasta, will address all of the recommended stages of planning and implementation, as it relates to our specific bioregion. Whether you live deep in the forest or within city limits, this workshop is for you. Jessica’s passion and love for the area is a part of her being. She is a graduate from Humboldt State University, with a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and focus in Conservation Biology/Applied Vertebrate ecology. She is currently working for the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center and the Siskiyou Science Festival. Her work with the Ecology Center has included heavy involvement in developing fire programs that collaborate with area agencies to evolve ways in which we see and interact with fire.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP/sign up by calling (530) 926-2565. This will be an indoor/outdoor event, so dress weather appropriate. Children are welcome to come, play out doors and visit the “Kids Curiosity” area. There will be free coffee and tea provided. You must bring your own drinking vessel and a chair for yourself and your party.