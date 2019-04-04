Aside from two art classes she took at College of the Siskiyous, Sarah is a self-trained artist who states that she has always had a love for drawing and creating things. From an early age she has enjoyed drawing animals, flowers and cartoon characters.

This Friday, April 5, Marble Rim Gallery’s First Friday open house will feature the delightfully fresh and often whimsical art of Scott Valley artist, Sarah Beane.

Inspired by author-illustrators such as Richard Scarry and Mo Willems, Sarah has developed her own style depicting playful and humorous animal characters. She describes that she enjoys creating what she calls “pictures that tell a story,” which will be featured, along with her paintings of flowers and animals in her favorite media of watercolor.

Since moving to Scott Valley with her family at age 5, Sarah has lived most of her life in the valley, where she states she and her five siblings were “home schooled from the start.” Sarah says she thinks she would be happy doing art for an income as well as a hobby for the rest of her life.

The public is invited to see Beane’s work at the April 5 reception from 6-8 p.m. at Marble Rim Gallery, 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones. Refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open Tuesday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information contact Marble Rim Gallery at (530) 469 5442 or see the website at www.marblerimgallery.org.