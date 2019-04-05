Sunday's action saw Tate Harkness of Mount Shasta High School win the snowboard slalom.

North State snowboard racers started off with a bang at the USASA Nationals, at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Nationals brings almost 2000 snowboard and ski racers from all over the country, and even internationally, to Copper Mountain fo 2 weeks of competitions.

The NorCal Carvers, coached by Paul Schwartz, represent the Northern California region.

In the men’s open division in snowboard slalom on Monday, Robby Burns, formerly from Mount Shasta, and now a professional racer, finished in first.