Two Republican assemblyman, Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley, will face off in a special general election in June after receiving the most votes in a six-way race to fill the Senate District 1 seat last Tuesday.

Coming in third place was Democrat Silke Pflueger, with 25.7 percent of the vote, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s unofficial election results.

Republican Rex Hime garnered 9.1 percent of the vote, and although he dropped out of the race before Tuesday’s election, Steve Baird – who ran as a Democrat – garnered 5.8 percent. Bringing up the rear was Republican Theodore Dziuba, with 2.1 percent.

A general election was made necessary after no single candidate could garner the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win the election outright. Because California uses a top-two primary process for all elections that aren’t presidential, the two top vote getters, regardless of their political affiliation, advance to the general election.

In the days leading up to the election, Pflueger was busy combatting some inaccurate information contained in a mailer paid for by “Taxfighters for Brian Dahle for State Senate 2019,” which claimed Baird was the “clear choice” for Democrats and compared this platform with that of Dahle, although he had already dropped out as a candidate.

Pflueger said this tactic confused voters and pulled Democratic votes away from the only blue name on the ballot.

Dahle’s campaign said they were not involved with the mailer in any way. “One of the real joys of a political campaign is when Independent Expenditure committees send out material that uses a candidate’s name without asking permission or if a particular message was something the candidate wants or agrees with,” said Bruce Ross, Dahle’s District Director. “In fact, independent committees are legally barred from coordinating with campaigns. Taxpayers for Brian Dahle is one of those committees. Obviously they seem to be supporting Brian, but the Dahle for Senate campaign had nothing to do with that mailer.”

In conceding the election on Thursday, Pflueger called the campaign “a journey.”

“All those wonderful people I met, each of you who supported me any way you were able to – and most importantly over forty thousand people who believed in me ... I’m a better person because of you. And I love this district, and its people.”

Rex Hime, the president and CEO of the California Business Properties Association, also thanked those that supported him in a statement posted on his campaign’s website.

“While I’m disappointed not to continue on this race, I am thankful to all those who committed time, energy, prayers and resources to make this campaign possible,” Hime said. “We fought a good fight, we let voters know the issues that I cared about most and I learned more about the Senate District I call home.”

Dziuba threw his support behind Dahle in a post on his Facebook page.

“Well, we didn’t get there, but I am incredibly proud of this team,” said Dziuba, who currently serves as a planning commissioner for the City of Placerville. “California can change for the better, and Brian Dahle is the guy who can get the job done.”

Dziuba added that he plans to “stick around the political scene” and that he’s dedicated to making California a better place.

Siskiyou’s take

Dahle was the big winner in Siskiyou County, where 45.89 percent of the voters supported him. Pflueger came in second with 25.99 percent of the vote. Kiley garnered 11.12 percent; Hime 8.13 percent; Baird 6.57 percent; and Dziuba 2.38 percent, according to Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum’s unofficial report #7 results released Friday afternoon.

Voter turnout, however, was low, said Bynum, with just 36.86 percent of Siskiyou County’s registered voters casting their ballot. That number was higher in the Mt. Shasta area, since a measure seeking a parcel tax to support the parks was also on the ballot. Turnout there was 44.52 percent.

For more information

Here is the link for latest Siskiyou County election results, as they have not yet been finalized and are subject to updates: www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/clerkregistrar/page/march-26-2019-election-results-here

To see districtwide results for the District 1 Senate race, also semi-official and subject to updates, go to www.vote.sos.ca.gov/special/state-senate/district/1