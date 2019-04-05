Calling Republicans racist because they wouldn’t support the Democrats broad anti-hate resolution is disingenuous and purposeful. The resolution was designed as a way of covering the open bigotry and anti-Semitism of one of their own, Minnesota Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar.

Rather than censure her for her anti-Semitic remarks, and remove this bigot from her position on the Foreign Affairs Committee, they chose to wrap the resolution in layers of their many perceived aggrieved groups as cover for Omar.

This action is despicable, and shows the Democrat party’s disdain for Jews and Israel in particular. If Omar had been conservative, she would have been blasted by the left and the media and run out of town on a rail, but the party of the KKK (Senator Robert Byrd) protects its own.

Michael Quinn

Yreka