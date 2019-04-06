Judy Bushy fell in love with the beauty of Creation surrounding the Klamath River and Klamath neighbors when moving to Happy Camp with her husband, Dan, 48 years ago. She appreciates hearing of your organizations plans and activities to share with the community and you can call 493-2900 or email Klamathneighbors@yahoo.com

When you become acquainted with people in Happy Camp folk, you find great creativity, people who are artists, musicians and talented folk! When the miners came searching for gold in July of 1851 and named the encampment Happy Camp, that might have been a surprise.

Before the miners came, Karuk people used traditional jewelry, making long detalium necklaces, woven basket hats and with many additions of beauty and artistry. Through the years they’ve used dentalium shells, pine nuts, bear grass braids abalone shells and other natural resources from the local area or traded from others. That regalia-making still continues today. Girls make regalia and it is worn at the Karuk Tribal Reunion.

Huddleston Oates said that there was a day when every creek had a miner there looking to find his riches in gold. It was hard work, and not guaranteed to give good results. For those that became rich, others returned home broke, or were never able to.

Even in the beginning, there were men who cut timber to use for building and other purposes. And when hydraulic mining was outlawed, and even before, when corporations began to mine on a larger scale, more effort went in to the logging, and bringing in the timber!

I don’t know if there was much emphasis on displays of the arts until recent years. Diane Hokanson painted the 109 foot-long mural on the side of the Market toward Indian Creek Road. It was so popular and “dressed up the town” so much that Pence’s Hardware wanted a rafting mural on the side of their building on Doolittle Road. It is sad that it is no longer there.

The third project Diane undertook was a stage coach scene on the side of the Evan’s Mercantile, concealed mostly by the fenced in area where Laura added the garden center between the store and the brick building. I’d heard the bricks were made locally, but someone else said that they were brought in by pack train. It was built as one of the earliest buildings, together with Cudahy’s hotel and The American House, across the street. No doubt we’d have difficulty finding someone from the 1850s to verify that.

More recently, Cheryl Wainwright got to talking with Ralph Starritt in Yreka. At a Happy Camp Chamber of Commerce lunch she shared her enthusiasm for a new project – a metal sculpture of Bigfoot. Enthusiasm always can be caught. As the annual River Cleanup came, they found metal among the kitchen sink and other discarded items, and set to work to put up the Bigfoot statue that still resides on Highway 96 and Davis Road.

Happy Camp is now the happy owner of a nine foot tall chainsaw carving representing the women fire fighters in the Forest Service.

Artist Barbara Yates, 71, was motivated to carve the sculpture when she met Veronica Rasmusson, who had spent 23 years working for the Forest Service. Over the years Veronica has been a heli-rappeller, engine operator, brush disposal crew member and a patrol captain.

In 1913, Hallie M. Daggett opened the doors for women by becoming the first Fire Service female lookout. These days, women represent 10 percent of the fire fighting force and can be found in hotshot crews and as smoke jumpers.

“I decided to spend one hour a day creating art to improve Happy Camp’s ambiance,” said Yates, who recently moved to Happy Camp. It’s been fun and a great way to meet people.”

Her next sculpture will be carving pit bull “Partner,” Partner Deli's namesake, out of a cedar log. She has learned that no matter how difficult and large a piece is, focusing for one hour a day, weather permitting, gets the job done.

In Yreka, Yates also carved the dead tree in front of the museum and painted the “Running Horse Wall” across from the YMCA. The firefighter statue can be found standing in front of Partner’s Deli on the south side of the Klamath River Highway 96.

The Happy Camp High School baseball and softball schedule shows the next three games are away. Friday they go to Greenville, next Monday to Tulelake and then Tuesday to Weed.

Since last week was Spring Break, I was aghast that I’d forgotten to let you know of the traditional Easter Sunrise Service up at the airport at 7:30 a.m. Turns out Spring Break doesn’t coincide with the celebration of the resurrection, so we have some time before that celebration in three weeks. You have time to dye eggs to hide for the children, and think about other ways to celebrate.