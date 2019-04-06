The first part of our State Senate election is over. Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley were the top two vote getters, each with a little over 44,500 votes (a few hundred more for Dahle who won the overall total), about 28.5% of the total vote for each. These two are both conservatives with really similar positions on most things and they will face each other in a runoff election in June. In third place was the only Democrat in the race, Silke Pflueger, with about 40,300 votes (25.8%). It seems a little odd that the only Democrat was not able to get close to 30% of the vote until you consider that she was not the only

Democrat on the ballot. Another guy, Steve Baird, was also on our ballots as a Democrat, only he dropped out of the race just after ballots were printed and could not be re-done. Even so, he managed to get 9,035 votes.

Who is this Steve Baird guy? He ran for office in previous years as a Republican but switched and ran as a Democrat this time. He has stated positions that appear progressive but are actually a bit crazy, including one about abortions being legal until the 25 th YEAR. Obviously he is just poking fun at progressives, trying to demean their views in a sarcastic way. But still he managed to get on our ballot, apparently to deceive voters away from voting for Silke Pflueger. A real dirt-bag move!

But it gets worse. Just before the election a group called “Taxfighters for Brian Dahle for State Senate 2019” with support from California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Realtors, and California Correctional Peace Officers Association, sent out mailers promoting both Brian Dahle AND Steve Baird. By this time Baird had dropped out of the race, something anyone closely following the race would know but your average voter probably would not. The only purpose of promoting Steve Baird was to take votes away from the lone Democrat, Silke Pflueger. And it worked, to a certain extent.

If just half of Steve Baird’s votes went instead to Pflueger, she would be in the runoff race against Brian Dahle instead of Kevin Kiley.

So the Brian Dahle campaign basically pimped itself. Dahle could have easily won against Pflueger in our mostly conservative district, but now will have a much more difficult time against Kiley. And he definitely showed corrupt intent with this deliberately misleading campaign promoting Steve Baird. Dahle, and the groups supporting the mailer, have totally lost my respect. I will not vote for someone who has shown himself to be both corrupt and stupid. I will be voting for Kevin Kiley in the runoff election.

Mark Reichert

