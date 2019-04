Officers investigate assault, vandalism and theft reports

8:01 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Irene St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Pedestrian Check 1904080004

Officer initiated activity at Second Av/B St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:01 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:26 Animal Control

Occurred at Courtyard Terrace Apartments on N. Fourth St. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.



10:30 Assault with Deadly Weapon occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:03 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:09 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

1:10 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:49 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:02 Passing/Possession Counterfeit Currency

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

3:16 Theft under $50

Occurred at Oec on Adkisson Wy. Disposition: Completed.

3:27 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency 1904080017

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. (Hundred block.)Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:35 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Airport Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:58 Animal Control

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:06 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:41 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



20:16 Theft under $50 1904080023

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:13 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:48 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Hwy 119/CADET Rd. . Disposition: Completed.

10:55 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Shasta St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/A St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:29 Disturbing the Peace 1904090001

Occurred at Supply Rw/Fourth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at West Hills Church Of The Nazaren, Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:02 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Irene St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:37 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at R & S Home Furnishings, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

4:40 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.