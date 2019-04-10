Adeline June Richards, age 91, passed away peacefully at Siskiyou Springs Assisted Living in Yreka, California on March 30, 2019. She was lovingly attended to by daughter Patricia, who resides in Klamath River, California.

Addie was born on June 2, 1927 to Rev. Herbert J. Marth and Madeline Marth (Zwiefel) in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. In 1936, the family moved to Cass Lake, Minnesota when her father took a post as the Pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Addie attended Cass Lake High School, was active in cheerleading and debate, and was prom queen. She graduated in 1944 and attended Wright Junior College in Chicago, Illinois.

After college (1947) she returned to Cass Lake, where she met and married James Henry Zachau. They moved to St. Cloud and had three children: James Henry Jr., Patricia Lee and Margaret (Peggie) Elaine.

Addie was a career woman. She moved her family to St. Louis Park to work in the advertising department of Munsingwear. Eventually, the family moved to San Francisco, California where Addie worked as a writer for various companies. Among others, she worked for UNICEF, the San Francisco New Year’s Parade (during the year of the Dragon!) and the United World Federalists who promoted “world peace through world law.” She retired from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In her leisure, Addie loved to read and travel. She traveled in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and to her time share in Cabo San Lucas. She was a passionate and fiercely competitive Scrabble and cribbage player.

Addie married Rudy Richards in 1996 in San Francisco, California. The couple moved north to make a home in northern California, in the beautiful historic town of Yreka, close to Mt. Shasta.

Addie is survived by children James H. Zachau Jr. (Margaret), Patricia Lee Durham (Sherman), and Margaret Elaine Seanor (Terry); brother Luther Marth (Joan); six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by stepchildren Stephen Richards, Rudy Richards Jr., Michael Richards and Lisa Richards; five step-grandchildren and one great step-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by siblings Donald J. Marth, Naomi Schaper Ness, Elaine Bohn Ganglehoff, and Gracia Jacobson. Also by her husband Rudy Richards, her son-in-law Terry J. Seanor, and great grandson Oliver James Nimmo.

There will be a private interment at the Evergreen Cemetery in Yreka, California.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may made to www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.