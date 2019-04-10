On what Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey referred to as “a busy day” near Humbug on Friday, a portable butane hash oil lab was confiscated, an arrest was made and a reported runaway was located in the span of an hour.

On what Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey referred to as “a busy day” near Humbug on Friday, a portable butane hash oil lab was confiscated, an arrest was made and a reported runaway was located in the span of an hour.

The hash oil lab along with a variety of other illegal objects and substances were confiscated after a routine traffic stop on Humbug Road near Georgia Way, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputy Rob Stewart arrested the driver, Heather Marie Eaves, age 37, with a last known address in Williams, Ore. for felony and misdemeanor drug-related and weapons charges, the Sheriff’s Office said, and she was later booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

Also located in Eaves’ car was “a large tub full of processed marijuana,” brass knuckles, a baggie containing nearly a pound of marijuana, hypodermic syringes, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia were recovered, the Sheriff’s Office reported, as well documents that may have been stolen.

In a separate incident about 45 minutes earlier, two occupied and parked vehicles were observed by Deputy Todd Gusaas at Badger Flat near Humbug Road. A 15 year old girl who had been reported as a runaway was located in one of the vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The drivers of both vehicles were found to be unlicensed and with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. Both were cited for driver’s license-related California Vehicle Code violations. Additional charges are being investigated by Gusaas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are thankful the missing juvenile was found safe and returned to her family,” Lopey said.

Those with information about the two cases should call (530) 841-2900.