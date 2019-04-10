Siskiyou County Administrator Terry Barber provided an update on the jail project for the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors on April 2. The new jail is being built with a combination of county funding and money from Assembly Bill 900.

In an attempt to move the new jail project along more quickly and to save money, the County of Siskiyou has opted to pursue a “design-build” process, in which the design and construction are provided by a single entity.

Barber noted that the ongoing effort for a new jail has moved past project establishment and into the design phase. “Time is money and time is our enemy,” Barber told the board, noting, “Every month we can save on the project is about 80 grand to the good, so we’re intending to make good use of our time.”

Maximizing efficiency on the project can be accomplished in two different ways, she said. “We can ensure our team is committed and really focused on turning things around and moving quickly through the process, certainly not at the risk of cutting corners.” The second way to save money and time, Barber said, is to consider a different project delivery method.

Thus far, the jail project has been moving forward with the idea that a “design bid build” project option would be utilized, Barber said. However, California Assembly Bill 900, which provides for jail construction funding, allows for consideration of an alternative delivery method – the “design-build” – which provides multiple advantages, especially in that it allows the county to choose a design that works best, said Barber. The design-build option also allows for price certainty and would mean the county could start recouping AB 900 funds much sooner in the process.

Barber outlined the design-build process, which begins with the county teaming up with Vanir Construction Management to develop a conceptual design for the new jail. Bridging documents are then created, which are essentially rough architectural drawings. The bridging documents are then given to prequalified design contract architectural teams. The teams go through the bridging documents, figure out a construction method and refine the design, Barber detailed.

The county has started the prequalification process and sent notifications to various construction teams. Responses are due back to the county by April 18.

In order for the design-build method to be effective, Barber said, two or three teams need to be prequalified. If there is not a lot of interest, she added, “we can reconsider and revert back to the design bid build.”

If all goes well in the design-build process though, the new jail could see occupancy a year earlier than it would otherwise.