I never had a chance. My parents sprang my first cat on me when I was not yet 2 years old. It is my earliest memory. They plopped a tiny black kitten down in front of me and I was aware they were grinning like fools, waiting to see what I would do.

I fell in love. I named the kitten “Blackie” – very original, I know. I taught it to trail a piece of paper on a string and lugged it everywhere with me.

Blackie met some sort of untimely end – which my parents were never completely forthcoming about. But a series of cats followed: Gatto, an orange tabby; Boots, a black tabby with white paws; Schmoo, a beautiful silver Manx. My sister had another tuxedo named Charlie but she was and is a dog lover. Like David Berkowitz, we also had a dog named Sam.

And for what it’s worth, dog lovers describe them as smart and loving companions. Small dogs in particular are easy to carry, don’t eat much, and can sleep with their humans like cats.

My most significant cat was the all-black Pookie. This is the animal that saved me from reproducing by using up all my maternal energies when I was in my late-20s. I got her from an ad in the Swap Sheet, which I read while waiting for a prescription in the Center Pharmacy. She was beautiful and loving and lived to be almost 18 years old.

I learned so much from that cat. She was wiser than most people I know. She died of cancer after a valiant four-year battle. Toward the end she would put one paw on me and murmur quietly while fixing me with a very serious expression. I knew what it meant. She was telling me to let her go when the time came, but that she would always be with me. Corny, I know. But it is true. She knew what was up. She was leaving me with her love.

After she died, I waited a year. I wanted to let myself mourn fully. Then one night I had a dream I had a baby and I knew it was time for another cat.

Enter Bella, who came by way of Craigslist and a house in Yorba Linda. Bella was so small when I got her, we had a bit of gender confusion at the vet’s. For a couple of weeks they thought she might be a boy. I was prepared to rename her Bela after Bela Lugosi but it turned out she was female after all.

I used to joke that my all-black cat was my familiar, but Bella is actually the cat that made me understand why people think felines are supernatural. She can be downright spooky. When she was little, she would do the arched-back scary cat thing and it looked like she was levitating and not touching the ground. She would stand on her hind legs like a prairie dog and just stare for hours. And she loves to be photographed. She seems to understand the process and will hold the pose until the she hears the shutter click.

She recognizes her reflection in mirrors, can open a medicine cabinet and has mastered the ability to open a closet door, get inside and close it after her. She has hiding places my mom and I have yet to discover. Occasionally she disappears into thin air, only to re-emerge hours later looking pleased her secret is intact.

Then there’s her command of English. One day my mom was fully freaked out because she said, “There’s some cats outside,” and Bella jumped up in the window to look. I frequently spill my problems to her and I always get the feeling she understands.

Bella is also empathetic. When my marriage broke up, she would sit in my lap for hours and purr reassuringly.

I was mulling all this over when I went to see the “Pet Sematary” remake last weekend. I won’t offer a full review, but there is one on the Daily Independent site from GateHouse, our parent company, if anyone is interested.

I won’t give away the plot either, but a major player is a beautiful Maine Coon cat called Church. Church meets, let’s say, a change in circumstance and returns a tougher, more evil cat.

This movie is hilarious because they used real cats. Church was played by four cats presumably not to violate kitty labor laws. The evil Church is a bit rough and bloody and so edible makeup was used. The cats were also bribed with catnip to get them over their stage fright. One story I read said the cats had a lot of demands.

The brilliant part, though, is that the filmmakers caught real cat expressions instead of relying on CGI or puppetry. The cat reactions look authentic, which is enough to warm any cat lover’s heart.

And I loved that the cat goes the distance in storytelling terms. Even crossed over to the evil side, little Church is still loyal to his family and is leading the pack in the ghoulish final scene.

In one sense, this is a darkish horror tale out of the brilliant mind of Stephen King. But in another it is an inverted fairy tale. The movie is, among other things, about the lengths a family will go to stay together – and that includes their cat.

