The May 18 dinner will also include two awards from the Dunsmuir Chamber Of Commerce: A Community Service Award to the nonprofit Saving Shasta Cats and a Business Of The Year Award to the local pet food store, Bite This And Chew On That.

By Tim Holt

He’s the town’s unofficial historian, one of the founders of Dunsmuir’s Historic District, and the go-to guy if you need a what’s-it to fix your faucet or your ceiling light.

Ron McCloud, owner of Dunsmuir Hardware, will be honored May 18 at a banquet at the Dunsmuir Community Building, where he will receive this year’s Alexander Dunsmuir Award for longtime service to the community.

His list of contributions would fill several columns of this newspaper. They include serving as the Historic District representative on the Dunsmuir Planning Commission, running Railroad Days, organizing a Winter Rail Fair, and heading up such long-forgotten organizations as the Siskiyou Flyfishers and the Dunsmuir Merchants Committee.

His award puts him in select company, as only one of two Dunsmuir residents in the town’s history who’ve received both the Alexander Dunsmuir Award and the Citizen Of The Year Award. The other such honoree was Reva Coon, who taught at Dunsmuir High School for many years and, when in her early 80s, organized a three-month-long celebration of Dunsmuir’s Centennial in 1986.

McCloud grew up in a small town in Nebraska. Moving to San Francisco with his wife Pat, who’d also grown up in rural Nebraska, he pursued a career in banking. He and Pat returned to their small town roots with their purchase of Dunsmuir Hardware in 1975. The store is not only a place to find nuts and bolts but, largely due to Ron’s engaging personality, has become an important social hub.

The store has been on the market for several years, and Ron, who’s 77, is hoping he and Pat can ease into a comfortable retirement here in Dunsmuir in the near future.

“It’s been great to be able to do something I really enjoy, play an active role in the community--and get an award for it,” he says.

Citizen of the Year

When he moved to Dunsmuir nearly six years ago, Ernie Wasson thought he’d retired from his lifelong career as a horticulturist, growing and cultivating plants in gardens and nurseries from Santa Cruz to Berkeley.

So when he settled in Dunsmuir he took an entirely different path, reinventing himself as an art museum factotum, as a volunteer at the Siskiyou Arts Museum, taking on a myriad of responsibilities: Painting walls, hanging paintings, running the gift shop, writing grants, even hanging his own photography and nature prints on the walls.

Wasson will be honored at the May 18 banquet as Dunsmuir’s Citizen Of The Year.

He didn’t quite succeed in retiring from horticulture. When Candace Miller, the Botanical Garden’s horticulturist, moved out of town, she naturally picked Wasson to replace her. Now, in addition to his activities at the art museum, Wasson coordinates new plantings and all the necessary pruning at the garden, and as well as greeting visitors from all over the world.

He receives a stipend for his work, but spends many more hours working at the garden than he’s compensated for.

Chamber awards

The May 18 dinner will also include two awards from the Dunsmuir Chamber Of Commerce: A Community Service Award to the nonprofit Saving Shasta Cats and a Business Of The Year Award to the local pet food store, Bite This And Chew On That.

When Nicole Dwork and David Hicks moved into their new home in downtown Dunsmuir, there were feral cats roaming all over their spacious property.

Dwork, who’s “always loved animals,” quickly learned how to safely trap them, and got them spayed and neutered and checked out for any health issues.

Out of that initial experience grew her nonprofit organization Saving Shasta Cats, which she estimates spays and neuters 150 feral cats, pet cats, and pet dogs in the county every year. She is also able to place many of them in foster or permanent homes. Also, through volunteers, some 300 feral cats are fed every day and provided with temporary shelters in the county.

“All these animals are precious,” she says, “many of them suffering through no fault of their own.”

Saving Shasta Cats also provides food and vet care for low-income and disabled pet owners in Siskiyou County.

Dwork herself is allergic to cats, but with the help of an inhaler is able to keep two previously feral cats in her home as well as tending to a steady population of 30 feral cats on their property.

Bite This And Chew On That owners Brad Moresi and Kelley Brentt have been in business three years, building a customer base drawn to their all-natural pet foods.

“Brad is consistent in keeping his business open, even in bad weather, and donates animal food to people in need,” notes Luann Wiegele, the Chamber’s board president. As one of his contributions to downtown beautification, Moresi cultivates a small pocket flower bed just up the street from his business.

Their dog Molly is the store’s mascot. “We thought about calling our place ‘Molly’s,’ but it sounded too much like a bar,” jokes Brentt.

The dinner

Tickets for the May 18 dinner are $25 and are on sale at The Pizza Factory in Dunsmuir. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Dunsmuir Community Building with a social hour and no-host bar. Dinner, catered by Lunchbox Dinners, will start at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be on sale at the door for $30.