Ridgecrest Republican Women will have a national leader in the Republican Party as speaker at the April 19 luncheon, Carol Hadley.

The luncheon is open to the public.

Hadley is currently Region 1 Director of the National Federation of Republican Women Member At Large. Region 1 covers Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada State federations. She has served on many committees within the National Federation of Republican Women, including four years as the Caring For America Chair, President of the California Federation of Republican Women, President, Central Division, Vice President Central. She was the founder of the only Latina Republican Women Federated (RWF) Club in California, “Latinas United RWF.” She served as the Chair of the California Republican Party Volunteer Organization Committee, and is currently a member of this committee. She also is the adviser to the NFRW Agriculture and Armed Services Committees.

The luncheon on Friday, April 19, is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Casey’s Steak and BBQ, 1337 N China Lake Blvd, $18 for members and $20 for non-members. A large attendance is expected, so please RSVP by Wednesday, April 17, to President Monique Vanzee, 760-608-9284 and leave a message, or email ml.vanzee@gmail.com.