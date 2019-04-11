Why is it that Liberal Progressive supporters will not accept the findings of their golden boy prosecutor Robert Mueller? After two years of investigation by 12 Trump hating lawyers looking into every detail of the lives of those around Trump, they found no collusion. With the total power of the American government, hundreds of subpoenas, thousands of interviews, the persecution and attempted bribery of Trump associates, Mueller found no collusion. After spending millions of dollars of tax dollars Mueller found no collusion. Why can’t the Socialist Liberals accept the facts?

They cannot accept the findings of Mueller because their hate and bias run so deep into their own souls! For two years these Socialists have called Trump and his supporters every evil name they can think of: racist, homophobic, liar, criminal, conspirator, traitor, and many more names.

The truth is these people have indoctrinated themselves with their own hateful biased propaganda. Those people are delusional. They have left the world of reason and common sense and entered a world of bias and hate. Those people are speaking from their own lack of decency and goodness. They are revealing to the world that they are the racist, bigots, homophobes, and treasonous.

They have brain washed themselves into a politically correct world. What is political correctness? It is thinking and making decisions without the traditional common sense, reason, or the ten commandments. It is saying words based solely on what the Progressive needs to say to get votes. It is promoting every ungodly way of living and acting without regard for our country or the lives of our citizens.

What a person supports and what a person does determines whether they're a good person or a bad person. But people can be deceived into thinking good is evil and evil is good. The Bible predicted this would come to pass over two thousand years ago!

The Liberal Democrats encourage illegal immigration. But the liberal does not really care about the poor. Democrats only want the votes of from those poor and do not care if they destroy America to get those votes.

We know this is true because every state and city run by Liberal Democrats is going broke! Those states are losing population every year. California, Illinois, and New York all have taken advantage of the good tax paying public to stay in power.

Walt Pryor

Montague