During the week of April 8-12, the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous is inviting the community to join them for National Boys & Girls Club Week.

This celebration offers the community the opportunity to experience the programs the Boys & Girls Club offers to the youth of Siskiyou County.

The theme for the week is “A Catalyst for Change,” bringing awareness to how Boys & Girls Clubs support and advocate on behalf of America’s youth every day.

The community was invited to attend the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous Be a STAR anti-bullying rally with keynote speaker, Officer Jim Jacobson from DARE on Tuesday, April 9 at Sisson School’s Gymnasium.

“Join the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous in taking a stand against bullying and, as a community, let’s work towards promoting kindness, inclusion, and acceptance for all children and teens of Siskiyou County,” a press release from the club invites the public.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous kicked off its annual participation in National Boys & Girls Club Week, along with 4,200 other clubs across the nation, with an opening ceremony on Monday with appearances from several special guests from the community, including Mayor Barbara Wagner, and a Great Futures Open House.

Many kids in the program shared why they enjoy the Boys & Girl Club. “I like going here because I feel like I can just be myself and I get to make a lot of new friends,” one girl said. Other students said they like the club because they have fun there and another said, “We learn here.”

For more information, contact the club at info@bgcsiskiyous.org, or at (530) 220-7623.