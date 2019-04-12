Dahle and Kiley seek to fill the District 1 Senate seat vacated by Ted Gaines in January, after he was elected to serve on the State Board of Equalization in November of 2018. The winner of the June 4 election will serve the remainder of Gaines’ term.

Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum has certified the results of the March 26 Senate District 1 Special Primary Election.

The top two vote getters who now move on to the June 4 Special General Election are Brian D. Dahle, Republican Party and Kevin Kiley, Republican Party.

The Dahle for Senate campaign announced that according to the California Secretary of State’s Final Official Election Results, he finished as top vote-getter in the close race, receiving a total of 57,725 votes, nearly 3,500 more than Kiley.

“I'm humbled and grateful to have earned the support and votes of so many folks from across the 1st Senate District,” said Dahle. “This is geographically and politically a formidable undertaking to campaign across 11 counties in an area larger than most north eastern states. I am going to continue to campaign hard and work to earn the trust of every corner of this district.”

The final official results for Senate District 1 are available online at: www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2019-sd1/final-official-election-results-senate-district-1/

For more information about the Senate District 1 Special General Election, visit: www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2019-sd1/