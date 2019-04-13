According to umpires, the game will be restarted when the Bears play the Bulldogs again on Thursday, April 18 in McArthur, coach Chuck Mahan said.

The Mount Shasta High School Bears traveled to Fall River Monday, only to have the first game of a scheduled doubleheader get rained out in the fourth inning, when they were up 1-0.

According to umpires, the game will be restarted when the Bears play the Bulldogs again on Thursday, April 18 in McArthur, coach Chuck Mahan said.

Though disappointed that they couldn’t reach the fifth inning, which would have meant a “complete game” and a win for the Bears, Mahan said he was “pretty excited with how things went and some of the little things we did. We looked like a good baseball team. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” just in time for league play.

Backed by Kaden Riccomini’s typical shutout pitching, the Bears played some small ball to get their run, Mahan said.

Ian Allen walked and Nolan Johnson layed down a sacrifice bunt to move him to second. Allen reached third on a passed ball, then Hunter Stock walked.

Allen managed to score on one of Mahan’s special plays – an “early delay” that the Bears have depended on for years. Stock went to steal first, but stopped between the bases, distracting the Bulldogs long enough for Allen to scamper home.

“We’re not typically a small ball team, but I figured with Kaden on the mound, one run would be enough to get us through five innings,” said Mahan, who had his eye on the weather.

Not one Bulldog reached first base on Monday, Mahan said, with Riccomini striking out seven. One Bulldog attempted a bunt but was thrown out at first, and another dribbled the ball to third baseman Kayden Crisci, who threw him out.

A revised schedule for the Bears’ league games was released Monday.

The Bears are scheduled to play the Trinity Wolves today at home in a doubleheader with games starting at 2 and 4 p.m.

They’ll play a doubleheader in Weed on April 26 and travel to Alturas to play Modoc on May 3.

Mahan is unsure when the game against Etna will be rescheduled.

Playoffs start May 10.