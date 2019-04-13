Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Castle Crags State Park Entrance Station. Coffee, hot chocolate, and a light breakfast will be provided. After registration and a brief orientation, teams will be organized to a restoration project beginning at 9 am.

In celebration of Earth Day 2019, Castle Crags State Park and the Mount Shasta Trail Association welcome the community to a volunteer work day in the park this Saturday, April 20. Come join us for a fun filled morning with your friends and family. This is a great opportunity for youth groups, church groups, and other volunteers from the community to come join in a worthwhile and earth friendly work day. No experience is required, and there is plenty of fun work for all skill levels. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with maintenance and restoration of trail and campgrounds, with a wide variety of hands-on projects to improve the experience of the park for guests. Castle Crags State Park is 10 minutes south of Dunsmuir accessed from the Castella exit on Interstate 5, exit 724.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Castle Crags State Park Entrance Station. Coffee, hot chocolate, and a light breakfast will be provided. After registration and a brief orientation, teams will be organized to a restoration project beginning at 9 am. This year, volunteers will help cut and burn brush in the Lippincott Environmental Camp, north on Riverside Drive. Maps will be provided at the registration kiosk. The work is moderate, limited to light trail work, bushing, litter removal, raking, and similar activities. Volunteers are encouraged to wear durable shoes, long sleeved pants and shirts, to wear hats and sunglasses, and to bring gloves. Beverages are provided by Crystal Geyser, a partner with and supporter of the Mt. Shasta Trail Association. Feel free to bring your own favorite tools, but they will also be provided. Lunch and water will be provided. Volunteers are welcomed to spend the rest of the afternoon enjoying additional recreation in the park. In addition to free entrance on Saturday April 20th for families of working volunteers, families of the volunteers are also welcome to camp overnight for free.

The Mt. Shasta Trail Association is proud to sponsor this fourth annual Earth Day celebration at Castle Crags State Park, one of the most beautiful and scenic parks in our area. The mission of the Mount Shasta Trail Association is to provide inspiring outdoor experiences, advance appreciation of the beauty of the Mt. Shasta area, and assist in educating the public in environmentally sound stewardship by designing, constructing, maintaining and using trails in the area. Come join us for this Earth Day 2018 celebration! Need more information? Call the park information line at 530-235-2684 or MSTA at 530-925-9287.