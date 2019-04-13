When a deranged lunatic gunned down dozens of Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand, it suddenly became the biggest news story in the world, and rightly so.

It was a major news event, and it needed to be reported. But shouldn’t mass killings of Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, etc. be given the same level of media coverage?

Whenever there is a mass killing of Christians, it is usually entirely ignored by the mainstream media in the United States, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why.

Those who control the mainstream media consider Christians to be one of the main obstacles to “progress” in this country, and so any story that would put Christians in a positive or sympathetic light simply does not fit any of the narratives that they are pushing.

As a result of the lack of media coverage, the vast majority of Americans do not know that “4,136 Christians were killed for faith-related reason” last year.

That number breaks down to an average of more than 11 per day.

In Nigeria, more than 120 Christians have been gunned down or killed with machetes over the past few weeks, have you heard anything about it?

Fulani jihadists racked up a death toll of over 120 Christans, during the past few weeks in central Nigeria, employing machetes and gunfire to slaughter men, women, and children; burning down over 140 houses, destroying property and spreading terror.

The New York Times did not cover it. Apparently, when assessing “all the news that’s fit to print,” the massacre of African Christians did not measure up. The same can be said for the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the Detroit Free Press, the LA Times, and every other major paper in the United States.

So why won’t anyone report on this?

And this isn’t the first time this has happened. Last June, twelve entire Christian villages in Central Nigeria were completely wiped out.

Over a few days, a dozen villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state were wiped out. The affected communities surround the city of Jos – known as the epicenter of Christianity in northern Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

As many as 200 Christians had been killed, however, some residents fear the death toll may be even higher, as more bodies are yet to be recovered, while others were burned beyond recognition. One Sunday, 75 of the victims were buried in a mass grave.

How many of you have heard of this before now?

Shouldn’t every mosque, temple, synagogue, church, and village massacre be accorded the same level of outrage and media coverage? Not just those that fit the media’s narrative!

Michael Quinn

Yreka