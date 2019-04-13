Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Columns from the past year can be found at lizwriteslife.blogspot.com. Contact her at (530) 467-3515.

Sure was happy to wake up to a good April rain on Monday morning. I really didn’t want to have to drag-out a bunch of hoses to water the perennials. The violets are so happy and the lung wort has lots of little blue flowers, but not many pink ones. The Oriental poppies really grew last week and some are over a foot tall. Tansy is starting to grow and I have not gotten the dead stems pulled out. I am really feeling pushed to get the yard cleaned-up, but wondering when my energy-level will meet the need!

The peas should have been planted last month, but the lettuces are about an inch tall and that is without the plastic tub on top. Early-morning freezes haven’t bothered them. Oh, and the yellow forsythia bushes are starting to bloom along with a new batch of daffodils. Spring is here and so is the work!

Klamath dams

There is some interesting news on the Klamath dams dilemma. Ray Haupt, Dist. 5 Siskiyou Co. Supervisor, told me that the non-profit Klamath River Renewal Corp. has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for an “extension” for its response to written concerns of its Definite Plan for removal of four Klamath hydro-electric dams.

Remember, KRRC has asked FERC for a hydro-electric transfer of the four dams from the present owner PacifiCorp – with the goal of destroying the four dams, once KRRC has ownership. Because FERC is a federal entity, federal environmental regulations and analysis must be conducted that will show how removal of the dams will affect the environment including water quality.

As a legal intervener, Siskiyou County is challenging KRRC’s Definite Plan citing inadequate assessed impacts and a number of specific claims in a 135-page document submitted to FERC and State Water Board. Also, PacifiCorp has addressed its concerns of the Definite Plan’s inadequacies with a 350-page document submitted to State Water Board and FERC. As a result, FERC is demanding more detail from KRRC regarding its Definite Plan with responses to the allegations.

Now, as the April 2019 deadline approaches for KRRC to provide its answers, KRRC filed for an extension with a deadline of July 31, 2019. This is the second time that KRRC has asked for an extension. Its original deadline was Dec. 31, 2018.

What is rather strange, according to Ray, is the “justification explanation” by KRRC for the extension. It is 1,000 pages long.

Wow, that is a really long excuse! I wonder why KRRC doesn’t just answer the concerns and alleged inadequacies?

“KRRC is getting farther and farther from meeting the demands of the federal process and due dates,” said Ray, adding that he sees this is actually a good thing, because “time is our friend.” As the process gets longer, more and more light shines on the real problems and assessments made in KRRC’s Definite Plan, he explained.

FERC is required to do the federal environmental analysis review, but it still does not have a finished document from KRRC to start the process. Yep, KRRC’s Definite Plan is still incomplete.

Loy Beardsmore, who is a property owner in Copco and is also a legal intervener contacted me. The fact that KRRC is asking, yet again, for another extension “shows KRRC’s ineptness,” she said.

Loy has read the Definite Plan and much of the long-excuse letter. Once again, her concerns have not been addressed on many different levels. Last fall, she asked questions about well monitoring and received very few definitive answers. Three weeks ago she submitted them directly to CDM Smith, the contractor doing the monitoring, and still no answers.

One incident of ineptness, said Loy, is that her own well is not listed in 2012 Detailed or KRRC's Definite Plan. This was shocking, especially when she found four more residential wells that KRRC did not include, despite the fact they are publicly available from the DWR! Yet, she has been told by KRRC any loss of water to the wells from the drawdown of Copco Reservoir will be mitigated.

Hum, how will KRRC follow through with mitigation, when it can claim the wells are not there?

Loy also added, “If KRRC can't use the resources available to them on such a small scale, such as identifying a well in public records, how can FERC believe that the KRRC has the technical ability to remove the dams!”

That is a great point.

LaMalfa and Trump

Our Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, is in the thick of things. Last weekend, he was able to travel (along with other California congressmen) with President Donald Trump to the southern border in Calexico. He reported that there really is a national security and humanitarian crisis at the border and it is at the breaking point.

“Border patrol agents are overwhelmed with people from many countries entering the U.S. illegally,” said LaMalfa. He added, “The lack of urgency by some of my colleagues to fix this crisis is perplexing and alarming. Funding for a new and improved physical barrier is absolutely critical. I stand with the President in demanding that we enforce our nation’s laws and give border patrol agents the necessary tools to help them secure our border and end this crisis.”

Last week, our congressman also joined the effort to force a vote on the bill to protect newborn babies.

LaMalfa said, “Any newborn baby, regardless of whether that baby survived an abortion or not, deserves a fighting chance at life. We rigorously protect against the destruction of animal wildlife, but simultaneously allow for the murder of live newborn infants?” Boy, do I agree with our congressman.

Also, LaMalfa released a statement explaining why he voted against the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. Apparently, the House Democrat leadership intentionally allowed the law to expire in an attempt to pack it with partisan policies, such as gun control and allowing biological males into women’s shelters, rather than do a simple reauthorization of the law.

“The process has also been atrocious ... In many ways, this bill would actually harm the very women and girls we’re trying to protect in the first place,” said LaMalfa, who hopes the Senate will strip the bill of the harmful partisan provisions.

I so appreciate Doug for his diligence and action as our congressman.

Water Users fundraiser

The Siskiyou County Water Users Assoc. is holding its annual dinner and fundraiser on Sat., May 4, at the Miner’s Inn. Chairman Richard Marshall said it starts at 4:30 p.m. and there will be silent and desert auctions. Call Kathy Bergeron at (530) 842-4400 for ticket information. The destruction of the Klamath dams is not a done deal, said Chairman Marshall.