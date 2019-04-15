A fine finger-style guitarist with a precise baritone reminiscent at times of Gordon Lightfoot, Van Kirk obtained his doctorate from the University of Alaska. After five years of living in his van and playing music across the U.S .and Canada, he thought that a career in the sciences might be a bit more secure than playing music for a living, especially as a single parent. Eventually, however, he realized that he wrote better songs than statistical models, and he put aside his computer (and salary), picked up his guitar, and set out again.

Folk singers try to one-up each other with obscure details and pastimes. No slouch, Kray Van Kirk, who will be performing in Yreka at the Empire Music Hall on April 26, has not one but two obscure distinctions. First, he holds a Ph.D. in fisheries population dynamics modeling. If that’s not obscure enough, he does a spot-on impression of Japan’s nineteenth century blind swordsman, Zatoichi.

When Van Kirk reached Scotland and the prestigious Fringe Festival, the Daily Fringe Review wrote “The evening’s act was Kray Van Kirk, whose 12-string guitar and soaring vocals were spellbinding; the Alaskan singer-songwriter, in his Edinburgh debut, was not the reason I arrived early, but was certainly why I stayed late.” (He notes that none of his computer code ever received such accolades.)

Van Kirk, however, is not your average crying-in-your-coffee singer songwriter. “The development of the songs” he says, “is towards a renewal of myth and wonder independent of, and distinct from, any specific religious association.”

Um ... what?

This is where the Zatoichi impression comes in handy. Shintaro Katsu played the blind but fictional wandering masseuse as a bumbling nobody in movies from 1962 to 1989. Prior to unleashing his unrivaled swordsmanship, he closes his eyes, cocks his head to one side and listens intently, as does Van Kirk. “We are driven by myth and our emotional responses to it. Science and facts come later in the pursuit of a given ethical goal. We have these incredibly rich traditions, and we need to expand them with new heroes and new myths to meet the moral challenges of a very complex 21st century.”

Thus, Thunderbird resurrects the Phoenix in an empty desert diner somewhere in the American Southwest (yes, the Phoenix drives a Thunderbird), The Queen of Elfland plucks Thomas the Rhymer from the English-Scottish border in 1250 and drops him, along with the Queen, into a subway car, and The Midnight Commander has an insane, Quixotic old man leading the city of New York to take up arms (and underwear) against hatred.

Of his idealistic and eclectic show, the Borderline Folk Club in New York wrote “it is what every singer-songwriter should aspire to.”

None of the mythic focus, however, stops him from being wildly funny in between songs. “I was the family clown. Playing these songs can be nerve-wracking: they’re very personal and almost embarrassingly idealistic. But standing up and riffing with the audience on whatever is happening that night? That’s Sunday dinner!”

His stop in Yreka will be the first show of 2019 for Van Kirk, having now relocated to Arcata, California after 20 years in Alaska and having taken a year to build a recording studio in his backyard. He’s taking full advantage of being on the road system again, leaving Yreka for Eugene, then Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The fall will see him overseas in London, Ireland, and the Isle of Man as well as shows back in Alaska.

Van Kirk will play at the Empire Music Hall, located at 113 W. Miner Street in Yreka, on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets for the show can be found at https://rex-club-empire.square.site/product/kray-van-kirk-4-26-19/254?c