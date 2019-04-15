This clinic will provide medical, dental, vision, massage and health education services. Some health services offered include: basic medical screenings, dermatology, illness diagnosis, fillings, extractions, cleanings, eye exams and prescription glasses.

The Mount Shasta Seventh Day Adventist Church will be holding an AMEN free health clinic on Sunday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be free clothing and food distribution, as well as free children’s entertainment.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day fo the clinic, and will close when maximum capacity is reached. If you would like to attend, be sure to bring any blood pressure or diabetic medication that has been prescribed to you, medical records and make sure you do not currently have high blood sugar or high blood pressure levels, this will make it difficult to provide you with proper treatment at this clinic. There will be no cosmetic dentistry, implants, bridges, crowns, braces, contacts, transition lenses or no-line bifocals provided. This is not for emergency care.

This AMEN free clinic is sponsored by Mount Shasta SDA church and in part by Todd Guthrie, M.D. For more information, email admin@amensda.org, or visit us at amenfreeclinic.org. You can also call (530) 883-8061 for more information. The church is located at 12 CA-89, Mount Shasta.