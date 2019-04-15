Siskiyou Special Olympics track and field practices are held on Sundays from 1-3 p.m. through May 12 (with the exception of Easter Sunday). New athletes can contact Amy Kolb Tucker, Volunteer Area Director at siskiyoucountyso@gmail.com or attend a practice to obtain an application.

Siskiyou County Special Olympics Basketball Teams competed in the Shasta Regional Basketball Tournament in Anderson with teams 34 from Shasta, Tehama, Yuba, Sutter, and Butte Counties on March 30 and 31. The Black Knights finished the tournament with a record of 2-2 and earned a silver medal. The Outlaws went 3-0 and brought home the gold.

Registered athletes will be eligible to travel to a meet in Marin County on May 18.

Special Olympics training is offered free of charge to all athletes. The estimated cost for one athlete to train and compete in the regional Track & Field season is $60, which includes equipment, uniforms, and travel to an out-of-area competition.

If you are interested in sponsoring an athlete for the 2019 season, donations can be made to Siskiyou County Special Olympics at P.O. Box 545, Weed, CA 96094 or contact Kolb Tucker at the above email.