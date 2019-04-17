The Desert Community Orchestra continues its concert season Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. with its “A Touch Of Class 2019” concert at Ridgecrest United Methodist Church, 639 N. Norma Street in Ridgecrest. Doors open at 6 p.m. and performance beings at 7 p.m. Admission is $11 general, $9 senior, and $5 student and military. Tickets are available at Red Rock Books.

“A Touch Of Class 2019” will feature winners of the Young Artist auditions held in February: violinist Claire Hatter and French horn player Jordan Walters.

Hatter, 22, will be performing “Violin Concerto Finale” by Max Brunch. She has been playing the violin since age 18 months old. She is presently completing her junior year at Cal State Northridge and is a founding member of the Malibu Coast Honor String Quartet Scholarship in which she holds the first violin position.

Walters, 17, is a junior at Burroughs High School and will be performing the “Allegro, Movement I” of Mozart’s 3rd Horn Concerto for Horn and Orchestra. She is on the BHS Band Council and the High Brass Section Leader. She started her musical career playing the clarinet in sixth grade. Today, she loves the French horn and playing music has become one of her true passions.

The Desert Community orchestra will also be performing “An Outdoor Overture” by Aaron Copeland, and “Carmen Suite No. 2” by French composer Georges Bizet. “An Outdoor Overture” was premiered in December 1938, ironically indoors, at the High School of Music and Art in New York City. “Carmen Suite No. 2” is orchestral music drawn from Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen and compiled posthumously by his friend Ernest Guiraud.

Conductor Robert Martinez, Professor of Music at Bakersfield College, will be in charge at the podium once again. He has a priority to bring an array of the best and beautiful classical pieces to local concert goers. “A Touch Of Class 2019” will be an evening of great talent and entertainment.

“Don’t miss this great concert with two locally grown young talents, Claire and Jordan,” Martinez said. “Copland and Bizet will round it out for a great evening of music. The concert is for the whole family and promises to deliver an evening you don’t want to miss!”

Concert tickets are available pre-sale at Red Rock Books, and at the door if available. Donations are greatly appreciated and help cover many of the operating expenses associated with the orchestra.

The DCO greatly appreciates the many sponsors for this special community event: Desert Valleys FCU, Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Visible Changes, Maturango Museum, WACOM, SASS, Indigenous, Baxendale’s, My Enchanted Cottage, Rusty Warren’s Automotive, Pizza Factory and Beanster’s Espresso.