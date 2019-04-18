At last month’s Siskiyou Union High School District Board meeting in Happy Camp, Chena Ariza was presented with the Community Person of the Year award.

Ariza holds every student in her heart and takes the time to know each one and make sure their needs are met, said Happy Camp’s Judy Bushy. Although her job is to help connect students with services they need, Chena always goes the extra mile to provide those services, herself when needed. She takes students on field trips and college tours. She helps seniors complete college

applications, FAFSA paperwork, and college scholarship applications, according to Happy Camp High School Principal Casey Chambers.

All in all, Ariza makes Happy Camp High School a better place and that is why she was unanimously selected as the Community Person of the Year.