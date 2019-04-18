Siskiyou County’s Imagination Library program is free to families and provides an age appropriate book in the mail each month for children 5 and under.

When the Weed Rotary received an unexpected $20,000 donation from the will of former Rotarians Gene and Pat Pitsenbarger last month, they knew exactly what a chunk of it should be used for.

“They wanted it to go to children’s programs in Weed,” said Weed Rotary’s President Sue Tavalero last week. “So as a board, we decided that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Siskiyou County was a perfect place.”

Siskiyou County’s Imagination Library program is free to families and provides an age appropriate book in the mail each month for children 5 and under.

Rotary presented Imagination Library representatives Glee Brooks and Karen Pautz with a $5,000 check at their meeting April 4. The donation is enough to provide 200 Siskiyou County children with a new book of their own every month for a year.

Tavalero said there are approximately 300 age-eligible children in the 96094 zipcode, but currently there are only about 150 signed up.

As a former educator, children’s literacy would have been very important to Pat, Sue said.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Siskiyou County, go to www.imaginationlibrary.com