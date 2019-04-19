Mount Shasta varsity boys finished fourth with 55 points and the girls third, scoring 89.5 points. Weed boys, seventh, and girls, sixth, both scored 14 points. Golden Eagle Charter’s girls team had 6 points for eighth place, while the frosh/soph girls scored 26 points for fourth place.

Local athletes had some winning performances at Thursday’s Fair Weather Meet at Mount Shasta High School. The weather, though, was anything but fair with cloudy skies and sprinkles, 48 degree temps, and a persistent north wind that had spectators and meet officials wearing down jackets.

Mount Shasta varsity boys finished fourth with 55 points and the girls third, scoring 89.5 points. Weed boys, seventh, and girls, sixth, both scored 14 points. Golden Eagle Charter’s girls team had 6 points for eighth place, while the frosh/soph girls scored 26 points for fourth place.

Few things thrill a young athlete as much as a first varsity win wearing the school colors. Two Bears and a Cougar got that win at the Fair Weather.

Mount Shasta’s Clara Papleux tried the high jump and pole vault for the first time and won both. The senior jumped 4-08, best in the Mid-Valley League this year, and vaulted 5-0. She also finished fourth in both the 100m and 300m hurdles.

Bear distance ace Alexis Ramirez missed the meet due to illness, so freshman Drew Hering stepped up. He got his first win, taking the 1600m in 4:57.60, and finishing second in the 800m with a 2:12.02 time. He also ran a leg on Mt. Shasta’s second place 4X400m relay team.

Weed freshman Ryan Mitchell could have won some frosh/soph races this year, but he took on the tougher varsity races to challenge himself, and it paid off for him. He won the 3200m in 11:53:35 and ran fourth in the 1600m in 5:12.64, a gutsy personal record on a cold day with a nasty headwind on the backstretch.

Bear Malachy Bryan equaled his recent PR with a pole vault of 12-06 and finished fourth in the long jump, leaping 19-01, a season best. Weight-man Aram Aguirre was fourth in the shot put, 34-00, and seventh in the discus, 85-06.

Mount Shasta’s 4X400m relay team got second in 4:09.34, but missed Alexis Ramirez and were 15 seconds off their best time.

Marissa Bonivert was a double-winner for the Bears. She won the 1600 by the length of a straightaway with a strong, last-lap kick, recording a 6:10.04 time.

When no one showed up to contest her in the 3200m, she used it as a workout, cruising around the 8 laps in 15:00.

Freshman Ajha Dennis ran a PR 13.45, finishing second to Trinity’s Lauren Harper, who won the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

The Bear relay team of Trinity Freeman, Ajha Dennis, Ialee Hering, and Zoe Becker won the 4X100 by 12 yards in 54.66, and were second in the 4X400.

Golden Eagle Charter athletes performed well. Elizabeth Summers was fourth in the varsity high jump, clearing 4-02, and fifth in the 100m in 14.06.

Freshman Paige Hinton won the frosh/soph 100m hurdles in 19.30, and was second in the f/s 100m in 14.76, both personal records.

Weed only sent a few athletes. Jill Turner got a second in the varsity 100m hurdles, 18.75, and a third in the 300m hurdles, 1:01.98.

Rhian Viturino was third in the f/s 400m with a 1:19.96 time, and seventh in the discus with a 46-08PR throw.

Maya Ristuccia, 33.17, was fifth in the f/s 200m and Natalie Cervantes seventh in 34.40.

The three teams meet again in Saturday’s John Frank Invitational at Central Valley and then at the Dave Allen Twilight Invitational in Mt. Shasta on April 26.

Putting on invitational track meets is a big job that requires many volunteers. Bear coach Chris Taylor came up a bit thin in that department at the Fair Weather Meet and has put out a call for helpers at the Dave Allen.

Those who assist will be treated to the three-ring circus of running, hurdling, jumping long and high, pole-vaulting, and throwing of the discus and shot that is a fifteen-team track meet.