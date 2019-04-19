In her column, Ms. Bowen has repeatedly misunderstood and mischaracterized how the Klamath dam removal regulatory process works. Her latest piece on the Klamath River Renewal Corporation’s submittal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the Definite Plan (4/13/2019) is no exception.

We’d like, once again, to explain for everyone who may have been confused by Ms. Bowen’s repeated errors regarding how the process works.

In the fall of 2018, the FERC-mandated, independent Board of Consultants was convened to review the Klamath dam removal project. In December 2018, the BOC presented their findings to KRRC regarding our cost estimates, insurance, bonding and overall resources as they related to our ability to implement the Definite Plan.

After reviewing the BOC feedback, KRRC notified FERC that we would respond to and comply with the BOC recommendations by a self-imposed deadline of April 2019. It was not an official regulatory deadline but a date we provided based on our initial review of the work necessary to fulfill all obligations to the BOC.

KRRC is working hard to address the issues raised by the BOC and we have made significant progress on complying with their recommendations. However, to prepare a more thorough and compelling submission, we recently advised FERC that we will be submitting to them in July 2019. This additional time will allow greater interaction and responsiveness to the BOC, assuring a high level of certainty for all parties. Ms. Bowen has made much ado about nothing.

Restoring the Klamath River is a one-of-a-kind endeavor. This revised timeline is evidence of KRRC’s commitment to a comprehensive approach that gets everything right. Anyone who ventures to guess otherwise is simply wrong.

Matt Cox

Klamath River Renewal Corporation Director of Communications