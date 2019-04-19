Bowman presented the community service award plaques to Cindy and Charlie Miller, Stephanie Burris, Chad Major, Steve Bryan, Tamra Olson, and Amber Savage for all of their contributions and volunteer work for McCloud High School.

The Siskiyou Union High School District held their board meeting on April 10th at McCloud High School.

Student body president report was given by McCloud High Senior and ASB President Morgan Miller, who informed the board of his recent acceptance into Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He also invited the board members to attend graduation on June 5th.

McCloud High School principal Jessica Bowman gave a stirring report to the board highlighting all of the recent athletic and academic achievements McCloud High School has attained lately including 2nd overall North State rank in football and 2nd place in North Section Division 7 basketball. This report included a Youtube video tribute to this year’s Football and Basketball team’s successes.

Bowman presented the community service award plaques to Cindy and Charlie Miller, Stephanie Burris, Chad Major, Steve Bryan, Tamra Olson, and Amber Savage for all of their contributions and volunteer work for McCloud High School.