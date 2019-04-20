Yreka High School junior Jaeden Fraley pitched a complete game shutout last Wednesday, April 10 at Hibbard Field to lift the Miners to a 3-0 win over U-Prep.

Fraley finished with five strikeouts and gave up zero walks and six hits, also going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Things did not go as well at U-Prep Friday in Redding, as the Miners lost 5-2 to drop to 10-6-1 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Athletic League. U-Prep improved to 14-9 overall and 5-1 in the NAL.

YHS head coach Jason Freitas called Wednesday’s game a “great win ... versus a good team in our league and division,” YHS head coach Jason Freitas said. “Fraley pitched great and our defense was solid. We scraped together enough runs with some small ball.”

Freitas said that the team was able to produce bunts late in the game that helped them score runs.

Friday at U-Prep, Freitas said the team struggled offensively.

“We blew our scoring opportunities and couldn't string any hits together,” he said. Freitas added that pitcher Zakk Gibbons “pitched well enough to win, but we didn't get the run support.”

The Miners are at a tournament in San Diego for Spring Break this week. The San Diego Lions tourney began Monday and runs through Friday.

Next week, the Miners resume NAL play versus West Valley with a home game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.