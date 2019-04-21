Under sunny skies, more than 100 children from Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta, Weed, Lake Shastina, and outside the county came with their parents in tow to see the Easter Bunny and run through the grass at Hoo Hoo Park to gather colorful eggs and win prizes and candy.

Thank goodness there was no snow or rain during McCloud’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, unlike the last couple years.

With the funds from the Lumberjack Fiesta and from private donations hunt participants went home with candy and some kind of toy. The big prize was a bike, one each for a boy and a girl in each age group.

This year two bikes were donated by McCloud Fire Chief Steve Boone and his fiance Angie Matthews. Two other bicycles were donated by the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department, which also provided six Easter baskets.

The Fire Department also chauffeurs the Easter Bunny to the park every year.

Other donations included two unicorn pillow chairs and four scooters donated by local McCloud resident, Kenna Edwards.

Other prizes included hula hoops, bubble wands, Silly Putty, cyclone flyers, puzzles, water ball splashers, Etch A Sketches, and colored chalk. The leftover prizes and candy was donated to the children at McCloud Elementary School who were not able to attend Saturday’s hunt.

This yearly event, always on the Saturday a week before Easter, is sponsored by the McCloud Community Recreation Council.

“We don't let any children go away empty handed. We try to make sure every kid gets a toy and candy and most importantly, have fun,” said MCRC president Patty Ballard-Faulkner. “I want to personally thank the Easter Bunny, Kayden Burris, Kayla Burris, Sheri Burris, Samantha Benedict, LeRoy and Joyce Scarbrough, Claudette Silvera, Sybil Stewart, Nancy Smith, Kelly Claro, Skip and Tina Skippen, Kenna Edwards, Joy Hicks, Sheryl Smith, Chris Richey, my mom Mary and my sister Sandra and the Fire Department and all their staff, and for my right hand man, Dale Faulkner. The MCRC is so appreciative of all our volunteers to make this event the best ever-until next year.”