The Yreka Miners varsity softball team dominated the University Prep Panthers 11-0 in five innings on the road in Redding Friday afternoon.

YHS improved to 3-1 in the Northern Athletic League and 10-5 overall.

U-Prep fell to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the NAL.

“The girls had a good outing,” Miners head coach John Marquez said. “We jumped on them quickly with big hits.”

He added that the team played well on defense and allowed only one error, while the Miner pitchers played extremely well. Senior Megan Hogan pitched the first four innings and earned the win. She had six strikeouts while giving up only three hits and zero walks. Junior McKenzie Aldrich pitched the final inning and needed only eight pitches to get three outs to end the game, Marquez said.

Marquez was pleased to see the two sophomores on the team contribute and have strong performances. Madison Charlesworth went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Jada Swenson was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a double, and a stolen base. Junior Kaitlynn Cox was 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base. Junior Mary Hall went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a run, and a double. Junior Alexis Sutter was 1-for-2 with a run and a double and junior April Hughes went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, a double, and a run.

Junior Amaya Warfield went 1-for-2 with an run, an RBI, and a double.

YHS was scheduled to play a doubleheader at home against U-Prep last week but the games were called off due to wet field conditions. The two games will be made up later this season.

YHS is off for spring break this week and will next play on Tuesday, April 23 at home against NAL first place squad Lassen in doubleheader action at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Lassen is 6-0 in the NAL and 9-4 overall.