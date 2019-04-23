One man is dead and another in custody on suspicion of murder after a deadly stabbing Monday afternoon.

Ridgecrest Police Department officers and detectives responded to the area of South Warner Street and West Wilson Avenue, where they found a man with a stab wound to his upper torso. The victim was rushed to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man was identified as Derrick Demetric White, 31.

RPD later arrested Steven Caldwell after an investigation revealed that there was a physical altercation that led to the stabbing. Caldwell is currently being held at Central Receiving Facility — Bakersfield.

Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Harlow at 760-499-5112.