They started well, sweeping a Tuesday doubleheader at home against Lassen with good pitching and timely hitting. They romped 9-1 in the first game and broke open a tight second game with three runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh for an 8-4 win.

Games rescheduled from rain-outs forced the College of the Siskiyous Eagles softball squad to play six games in four days last week as they closed out their Golden Valley Conference season.

Macie Reynolds hit her conference-leading seventh homer of the year in going 2-2 with three RBIs as the Eagles jumped out to a five run lead after one inning and then added a run each of the next four frames to win the first game 9-1.

Erica Ayala stepped in for injured leadoff hitter Dani Nevis and had two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI. Shortstop Braydi Johnson was 2-2 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Taylor Moser doubled in two runs.

Complete game winner Emma Foster pitched all five innings in a ten-run rule shortened game, giving up 4 hits and allowing a single run while striking out four.

The second game was closer, with the Eagles scoring two runs in the fifth inning to tie the score at four, and then putting up four more in the sixth for the win.

Emma Foster had a big day, blasting her second homer of the year after getting the pitching win in the first game. She finished with two RBIs.

The left side of the infield had a productive day with shortstop Braydi Johnson going 2-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Third-baseman Molly Schaefer, an Etna High grad, had two hits and scored twice.

Starting pitcher Megan Dean, an Etna High grad, kept the Eagles in the game, giving up four runs and striking five batters before leaving with the game tied after five innings.

Erica Skelton pitched the last two innings, giving up no hits and facing the minimum five batters. She got the win when the Eagles took the lead in the sixth inning.

COS then had the misfortune of ending the season with doubleheaders against GVC co-leaders Feather River and Shasta. Each has only two losses and will play a make-up doubleheader to decide the championship. Neither could afford a loss.

Feather River left nothing to chance in the Wednesday games in Quincy, leading 9-0 after three innings in both games and limiting the Eagles to one run in each game. The eighth run rule limited both contests to five innings.

Kaitlyn Bowman gave up three runs and Megan Dean six against the hard-hitting Golden Eagles in the opener. Emma Foster was 3-3 and knocked in the lone Eagle run in the 9-1 loss.

Siskiyous second game hurlers couldn’t slow the Feather River attack. Erica Skelton gave up 10 runs in four innings in the 10-1 loss.

The Eagles managed only six singles, with Macie Reynolds and Molly Schaefer getting two each.

They took on Shasta on Friday with a tired pitching staff and dropped a doubleheader.

The Eagles took the lead with a late rally but gave up three runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-5 loss in the first game.

Kaitlyn Bowman pitched six innings, giving up six runs. A couple of sixth inning errors probably cost her a win.

Erica Skelton became only the third Eagle to homer this year. Her third inning, 2-run blast was her first. Emma Foster, Macie Reynolds, Erin Skelton, and Ashley Cox all had two hits.

COS fell behind 11-0 after 3 innings and it was no contest in the second game as the Eagles could only scratch out four hits.

Jolene Rhoades had a rough outing, giving up eight runs in two innings.

The Eagles finished the year 8-12 in the GVC and 12-25 overall.