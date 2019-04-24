Erika was born Feb. 10, 1941, to William and Elizabeth Siebrecht in Queens, New York. In the summer of 1956, the family moved to Wading River, Long Island, where she finished high school in Riverhead, graduating in June of 1958. In December of 1958, Erika met the love of her life, Bobby Ruth, and married him in February of 1959. Bobby preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2008. Together, they raised four children. They moved to Ridgecrest, California in January 1978. Shortly after moving to Ridgecrest, Erika began to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, graduating from Cero Coso Community College. Erika applied her skills in the emergency room and intensive care unit at Ridgecrest Community Hospital. Erika was a voracious reader; the staff at the Ridgecrest library knew her by sight.

During Bob’s career with Grumman Aerospace, they moved from Ridgecrest to Sicily, back to Ridgecrest, to Virginia, to Georgia, and came back to Ridgecrest for their retirement in 1998. Erika passed away April 21 in Ridgecrest after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Erika is survived by her sister Wilma (George) Conklin of Calverton, Long Island, New York; children, Catherine Siegfried of Sound Beach, Long Island, Robert Ruth (Jeff Pettus) of Ridgecrest, Peter Ruth of Ventura, Christine Ruth of Avondale Estates, Georgia, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two nieces, one great-nephew and her many friends and church family at Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene.

The Ruth family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the many skilled and compassionate caregivers that cared for Erika during her time in hospice care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Ridgecrest Library.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Desert Memorial Park Ridgecrest, CA.