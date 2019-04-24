Tickets are now on sale at http://bit.ly/poflixx. Audiences are encouraged to secure tickets quickly; the World Premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival April 13 sold out in under one hour.

Etna High School Class of 1991 graduate and producer Annie (Malmberg) Lundgren will screen the fourth feature produced by Ashland-based Joma Films at The REC in Fort Jones (11236 N. Hwy 3) on April 26 followed by a filmmaker Q&A at the Denny Bar Co. warehouse across the street. Joining her will be her husband director, Gary Lundgren, and other crew.

“Phoenix, Oregon” was filmed primarily in Klamath Falls, according to a press release. The movie stars James Le Gros and Jesse Borrego as two friends who, defying midlife haze, seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.” Also starring in the film are Lisa Edelstein, Rey Gallegos, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Corrigan.

Denny Bar Co. will unveil their new bowling lanes at an after-party following the screening. The lanes are housed in what many will remember as the old Fort Jones bowling alley.

“As a kid, I spent numerous summer evenings bowling, eating pizza and playing Pac-Man,” recalls Annie Lundgren. “Part of the inspiration for the movie came from my nostalgic memories of these very bowling lanes.”

“The barrels that are aging our soon to be released Heart’s Creed Bourbon can be seen in the bowling alley. This is the whiskey that is featured in the film,” said Lance Banks, Denny Bar Co. marketing manager.