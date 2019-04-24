Oasis Garden Club of IWV will hold its 57th Annual Self-Guided Garden Tour on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will feature unique and beautiful gardens in the Ridgecrest area. Tickets with brief descriptions of the gardens and a map can be purchased at Maturango Museum or from Oasis members for $8 per person. Call 760-977-7967 for more information.

Participants on the tour will garner ideas for home landscaping and enjoy seeing drought tolerant and native plants, as well as plant favorites and many kinds of agaves, succulents and cacti. One garden shows stoneware tables designed and made by the homeowner. Another garden shows how well an artificial turf area installed 10 years ago can be maintained. There is also a garden that has been converted from lawn to use of water conserving native and drought tolerant plants through participation in the Cash for Grass program sponsored by the Indian Wells Valley Water District.

Oasis Garden Club of IWV is a member of California Garden Clubs, Inc. and Pacific Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc. and meets at Joshua Hall at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds on the second and fourth Thursdays from September through June.