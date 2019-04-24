Soooo — it would appear after checking around, the only ladder fire truck that could protect the new hotel might be on base. If that’s true, figure 12 minutes from there to the hotel site, well, you get the picture.

Granted, when the hotel was approved planners asked for more sprinklers or something to that effect for safety. But is that really enough should a major fire break out and the only escape route is the roof?

Current City of Ridgecrest/Kern County contracted fire services do not have a fire truck that reaches the top of a four-story hotel, which may imperil fire protection and employee/guest safety.

That leaves one to wondering how much that will cost the city with a new or amended contract for county fire services?

Hmmm?

Tonight, the city will go on the attack vs. healthcare, a necessary ingredient for base and community growth. Let them have their say and when it all goes down and is over, it is time to move on and support the hospital.

And everybody has to remember not all of the details will be made public.

Forget about tonight’s meeting. It’s the one tomorrow that will hold the key. That’s when, the Daily Independent has learned, hospital, city, aeronautical gurus and other personnel will meet.

One of two things will happen at that meeting. There will be give-and-take by all parties or the hospital’s new Emergency Room and helipad will be shelved.

Imagine how that plays out when a new BRAC rolls around.

And so goes federal government spending.

Southern Sierra Research Station in Weldon over in the Kern River Valley won a $518,730 federal contract from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for yellow-billed cuckoo monitoring services.

What a deal!

More on federal government.

The House recently approved the expansion of national parks but the bill also provided areas that would increase off-roading areas.

The bill will add 375,000 acres of new wilderness including 35,292 acres to Death Valley National Park and 4,543 acres to Joshua Tree National Park. Also included in the expansion is 18,600 acres to Alabama Hills National Scenic area right up the road from Ridgecrest.

So here’s the good news: Spangler Hills area east of Ridgecrest will grow by 30,620 acres ,which according to reports, would be a net gain of 49 percent.

It needs to be noted the rocky and rough land making up Spangler Hills is one of the few areas left in the desert areas of the state when off-roaders can play any time, any place.

– John Watkins is the publisher of The Daily Independent. He can be reached at jwatkins@ridgecrestca.com.

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.